உலக மக்களை மிரள வைக்கும் கொரோனா.. 56 கோடி மக்கள் பாதிப்பு - 53 கோடி பேர் மீண்டனர்

English Summary

Corona affects 56 crore people worldwide - 53 crore people recovered Corona update world wide: (உலக அளவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு அப்டேட்) 56,51,65,177 people have been affected by Corona around the world. 53,67,78,794 people around the world have recovered from Corona. 63,81,884 people have died worldwide due to Corona. Worldwide, 38,908 people are critically ill.