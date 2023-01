போச்சே.. கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் உமேஷ் யாதவிடம் ரூ.44 லட்சம் மோசடி.. முதுகில் குத்திய நண்பர்.. ஷாக் தகவல்

English Summary

Umesh Yadav, who is the fast bowler of the Indian cricket team, has been involved in money laundering. A shocking incident of fraud of Rs.44 lakh by his friend former manager Shailesh Thakre has come to light. While a complaint has been lodged with the police by Umesh Yadav in this regard, the police are actively searching for Sailesh Thackeray. How did the fraud happen? Information about that has been released.