மும்பை தொடர் குண்டு வெடிப்பு குற்றவாளி.. யாகூப் மேனனுக்கு கல்லறையா? எதிர்க்கட்சிகள் மீது பாயும் ஷிண்டே

English Summary

257 people were killed in the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai, Maharashtra. More than 1,400 people were injured. Yakub Menon, who was arrested in connection with this incident, was hanged in Nagpur Jail in 2015. After this, his body was brought to Mumbai and buried in the Muslim cemetery there. However, complaints arose that a grave had been erected at the place where the body was buried. The ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government has leveled allegations against former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his coalition government, which has created a huge controversy in the state.