கோலாகலம்.. மைசூர் சாமுண்டீஸ்வரியை பூஜை செய்து.. தசரா விழாவை தொடங்கி வைத்த ஜனாதிபதி திரௌபதி முர்மு

English Summary

On the occasion of the historic 412th Mysore Dussehra festival, President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated Chamundeeswari Goddess by performing a special pooja. Various programs will be held in this festival which will start from today and will last for 10 days. In the procession of elephants held on Vijayadashami, a 750 kg gold Ambari is placed in the statue of Goddess Chamundeswari and a grand procession is held at the Mysore Palace.