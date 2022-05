திமுக கெடு வைத்தால்.. அண்ணாமலை கூட்டத்தில் பேச ஆள் இருக்காது: சுப.வீரபாண்டியன் எச்சரிக்கை

English Summary

DMK if put a deadline to BJP Annamalai there will be no one to listen to him says suba veerapandian Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai had says a blockade of the fort if petrol or diesel prices were not reduced within 72 hours. In this situation, if the DMK puts a deadline, there will be no one to listen to him when he speaks on the Annamalai stage, said Suba veerapandian.