வேளாங்கண்ணி புனித ஆரோக்கிய மாதா பேராலய திருவிழா இன்று கொடியேற்றம்..செப்.7ல் பெரிய தேர் பவனி

English Summary

Velankanni festival begins with holy mass with Flag hoisting: (வேளாங்கண்ணி மாதா கோவில் திருவிழா கொடியேற்றம்) Velankanni Temple is celebrated as the annual festival on 8th September, the birth day of Mother. This year's festival begins today with the hoisting of the flag. The main event of the festival, Periya Therpavani, will be held on the 7th.