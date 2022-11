ஆளே மாறிட்டாரே.. உச்சு கொட்டும் நேரத்தில் வெயிட் குறைந்த எலான் மஸ்க்.. ஓ.. இதுதான் காரணமா?

English Summary

Elon Musk, who was the talk of Twitter Blue Dick, is now the talk of weight loss. In the last few days, he has lost up to 13 kg. Also, he has told the methods he used for this. Now this tweet is going viral. Earlier, Elon Musk's father 'Erol Musk' expressed concern that his son eats what he sees. In this case, Elon Musk has spoken about his weight loss.