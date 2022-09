மீண்டும் மீண்டுமா? 3வது முறையாக ஒத்திவைக்கப்பட்ட ஆர்டெமிஸ்.. வெலவெலத்த நாசா.. ஆனால் காரணம் வேறு!

English Summary

As NASA has decided to implement the plan to send man back to the moon, NASA was going to launch the 'Artemis-1' rocket as a test run. The aim of this project is to send many other species apart from humans to space and bring them back to Earth. A powerful rocket was prepared for this. The rocket was supposed to launch last August, but it has now been postponed for the third time. After this, it is said that this rocket will be launched in November.