கண்மூடித்தனமாக நடந்த துப்பாக்கிச்சூடு.. தெறித்து ஓடிய மக்கள்.. அமெரிக்காவில் நடந்த கொடூரம்

English Summary

In the United States last night (Nov. 22), many people died when a mysterious person opened fire indiscriminately. This incident has shocked the entire country. A significant number of people are killed by gunfire in the United States each year. About 45,222 people died in the year 2022 alone. As the number of deaths due to shooting incidents continues to increase, the people of the country are constantly insisting that this should be controlled immediately.