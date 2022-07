நீலகிரி, நெல்லையில் கொட்டித்தீர்த்த அதிகனமழை.. அருவிகளில் குளிக்கத் தடை

English Summary

Heavy rains in Nilgiris and Nella. Bathing in waterfalls prohibited The inflow of water in the rivers in the Nilgiris district has increased due to the intensification of the southwest monsoon. Kalakadu Western Ghats has been raining for the last 2 days and the waterfalls have flooded. Tourists are prohibited from bathing in the pillow. Public bathing in Manimutthar waterfall near Ambasamudram in Nellai district has been banned.