மோர்பி பால விபத்து.. உயர்நீதிமன்றம் எழுப்பிய 'நறுக்' கேள்வி.. இதை கவனிச்சீங்களா? ப.சிதம்பரம் சுளீர்

More than 130 people lost their lives when the Gujarat 'Morbi' suspension bridge collapsed. In this case, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram has said that the questions raised by the state high court about this incident have exposed all the irregularities. As the elections are going to be held in Gujarat on the 1st, the state high court has raised some 'sharp' questions on the ruling BJP government. The opposition has welcomed this. Although the Congress has said it will not politicize the issue, its senior leader's outspoken criticism of the issue has created a stir in the political arena.