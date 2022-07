கையில் சூலம்.. பிரம்மாண்ட உருவத்துடன் தரிசனம்..நித்யானந்தாவா? கால பைரவரா? - புதுச்சேரி கலாட்டா

English Summary

A devotee who erected an 18-feet tall statue of Nithyananda near Villupuram and performed Kumbabhishekam. It has caused a stir in the area.Kumbabhishekam was held for the huge 18-feet tall statue of Nithyananda with a sula in hand. Devotees are shocked to see that a statue of Nithyananda has also been installed in the Murugan temple built by a disciple of Nithyananda in Puducherry.