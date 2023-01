முடிவுக்கு வந்த களேபரம்.. 2023ல் முதல் ஜல்லிக்கட்டு.. நாளை தச்சங்குறிச்சியில் சீறிப்பாயும் காளைகள்!

English Summary

Jallikattu competition was to be held for the first time in Tamil Nadu in 2023 at Thachankurichi near Kandarvakottai in Pudukottai district yesterday. In this case, he was denied permission on the grounds that he had not done the necessary steps to conduct Jallikattu. Following this, permission has been given to hold jallikattu competition tomorrow (Sunday) while the public is protesting.