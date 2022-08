பட்டென தாக்கிய மின்னல்.. சுருண்டு விழுந்த பள்ளி மாணவன்.. மைதானத்தில் விளையாடிக்கொண்டிருந்த போது சோகம்

English Summary

(பள்ளி மைதானத்தில் கிரிக்கெட் விளையாடிக்கொண்டிருந்த மாணவன் மின்னல் தாக்கி உயிரிழப்பு): A student Ghajini tragically died on the spot when he was struck by lightning while playing in the school ground. Ghajini was playing cricket with his fellow students while studying sports. Lightning strikes him while bowling in a game.