ராமநாதபுரத்தில் கி.பி.13ஆம் நூற்றாண்டு கால யூதர் கல்வெட்டு கண்டெடுப்பு.. சுவாரஸ்ய தகவல்கள்

English Summary

Tamil Nadu's oldest synagogue's stone inscription was discovered in Ramanathapuram Tamil Nadu's Jewish connections stone inscription discovered: (யூதர்கள் கல்வெட்டு ராமநாதபுரத்தில் கண்டெடுப்பு)Near Valantharai, near Ramanathapuram, a stone inscription depicting Tamil Nadu's Jewish connections has been discovered.It is considered a remarkable find because it refers to the building of a synagogue in south India that may be one of the oldest ones.