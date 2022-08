தேசிய நல்லாசிரியர் விருதுக்கு ராமநாதபுரம் ஆசிரியர் தேர்வு.. யார் இந்த ராமச்சந்திரன்? முழுவிபரம்

English Summary

Ramachandran, a primary school teacher in Keezambal Panchayat Union, Ramanathapuram District , has been selected as the only teacher from Tamil Nadu to receive the National Nallasiriyar Award for the year 2022. The award has been announced in a strange situation, starting with the YouTube page to bring out the individuality of the students, including helping the students to get their education at their own expense during the Corona period.