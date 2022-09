பாதுகாப்புத்துறை அமைச்சர் டூ பிரதமர்! சவுதியின் புதிய பிரதமரானார் முடி இளவரசர் முகமது பின் சல்மான்

English Summary

Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, has been announced as the country's prime minister. It has now been officially announced that Salman was already the powerful leader of the country. His father, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al, was admitted to the hospital twice this year due to poor health, while he was the king of the country. So with Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) qualified to be the next king, the work is already underway.