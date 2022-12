ஜல்லிக்கட்டு..வாடி வாசலில் பாய தயாராகும் செந்தில் தொண்டமானின் கேஜிஎப்,டைகர்..களத்தில் மிரட்டுமா?

English Summary

With only a few days left for the festival of Pongal, the bulls are gearing up for the jallikattu competition. The bulls bred by Sri Lankan minister Senthil Thondaman are preparing for Jallikattu like athletes preparing for the Olympics. These bulls are maintained with all facilities like caravan, separate rooms with fan, air-cooler, comfortable accommodation while going to jallikattu competition and intensive training is given to them.