குஜராத் பாலம் விபத்து வழக்கு.. சிபிஐ விசாரணை அவசியம் இல்லை.. உச்சநீதிமன்றம் பரபர உத்தரவு!

English Summary

The Supreme Court has denied that it cannot order a CBI probe into the 'Morbi' bridge accident in the state of Gujarat. Similarly, the court mentioned that this is a 'great tragedy' and clarified that the High Court itself will take action on the petitions filed by the petitioner as the High Court has voluntarily taken up the case. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the victim seeking to transfer the case to the CBI, demanding a fair and honest investigation in the accident case.