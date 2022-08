ஆடிப்பெருக்கு...தம்பதியர் ஒற்றுமை அதிகரிக்க திருக்குற்றாலநாதரை தரிசனம் செய்யுங்கள்

English Summary

Today Aadi Perukku: (இன்று ஆடிப்பெருக்கு கொண்டாட்டம்) On the day of Aadi perukku, the celebration along the river will be exhausting. Similarly, in the waterfall town of courtallam, it is traditional to bathe in the waterfalls and have darshan of Thirukkuttalanathar. It is believed that on the day of Aadi perukku, the couple worships Courtalla Nathar, Kuzhalvai Mozhiyamaman, and the couple will be united.