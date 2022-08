குற்றாலம் சாரல் திருவிழா கோலாகலம்..வண்ண லேசர் ஒளிகளால் ஜொலித்த அருவிகள்..பயணிகள் உற்சாகம்

English Summary

Courtalam Charal Festival Waterfalls: (குற்றாலம் சாரல் திருவிழா ஜொலிக்கும் அருவிகள்) It is bliss to see the beauty of the water flowing in the waterfalls. Tourists are delighted to see the water in the waterfalls shining in a flood of light with colorful streams. All the waterfalls are lit up in a flood of laser light while the charal festival is in full swing.