கொள்ளிடத்தில் வெள்ளம்..சிதம்பரத்தில் தண்ணீரில் தத்தளிக்கும் கிராமங்கள் - மூழ்கிய பயிர்கள்

English Summary

Chidambaram Kollidam river Flood: (சிதம்பரம் கொள்ளிடம் ஆற்றில் வெள்ளப்பெருக்கு) 150 villages are under water due to flood in Chidambaram Kollidam river. Crops were swept away by floods that entered farmlands. Farmers are worried as their crops are submerged in water in many places.