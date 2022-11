நாங்க ராவான ரவுடிங்க.. லாரிக்கு வாடகை கேட்ட டிரைவர்.. தகராறு செய்த உரிமையாளர் - ஷாக் வீடியோ

English Summary

The incident where the owner of the sawmill, without paying the rent for the lorry which was carrying the trees from Red Fort, demolished the lorry with a crane has caused a great shock. When the lorry owner asked for rent, he refused to pay and gave some reasons. But the lorry owner has asked for the rent as a contract. This led to a verbal dispute between the two. After this, the owner of the sawmill destroyed the truck with a crane.