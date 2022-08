எடப்பாடிக்கு ஓபிஎஸ் நேரடி சவால்.. ‘ராஜினாமா பண்ணிட்டு மோத தயாரா?’ ஆதரவாளர்கள் மத்தியில் ஓப்பன் டாக்!

English Summary

OPS Open Challenge to EPS (எடப்பாடிக்கு ஓபிஎஸ் நேரடி சவால்): "I will resign from ADMK post. Let Edappadi Palaniswami also resign. Let's both go down and meet the volunteers. Let them decide.” O. Panneerselvam has challenged Edappadi Palanisamy.