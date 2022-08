உஷாரா இருக்கனும்.. சொந்த ஊருக்கே போன ஓபிஎஸ்! ஸ்லீப்பர் செல்களை களமிறக்கிய எடப்பாடி? பரபர தேனி..!

English Summary

O. Panneerselvam has gone to his hometown Theni after a long time of operations including the election of Edappadi Palanichami as the sole leader of the AIADMK and his removal from the party. It is expected that supporters from many districts will come to meet him. In this situation, it is said that Edappadi Palanichami ordered that the local administrators should monitor whether any existing members of the AIADMK are coming.