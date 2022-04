ஸ்டாலின் என்றாலே உழைப்பு என்று சொன்னவர் கருணாநிதி...அதை கற்றுக்கொடுத்தவர் அப்பா - முதல்வர் பெருமிதம்

English Summary

MK Stalin Theni visit: (தமிழக முதல்வர் மு.க ஸ்டாலின் தேனியில் பேச்சு) When a reporter asked Karunanidhi to tell him a line about Stalin, he said that Stalin meant labor ... labor ... labor. Chief Minister MK Stalin has proudly said that Karunanidhi was the one who taught him that work.