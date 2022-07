கீழச்சேரி பள்ளி மாணவி தற்கொலை.. சந்தேக மரணமாக வழக்குப் பதிவு.. டிஐஜி சத்யபிரியா

English Summary

Plus 2 girl student suicide case registered as suspicious death says DIG Sathyapriya: (திருவள்ளூர் பள்ளி மாணவி தற்கொலை சந்தேக மரணமாக வழக்குப் பதிவு என டிஐஜி சத்யபிரியா பேட்டி) Kanchipuram District DIG Sathyapriya has informed that the case of suicide of schoolgirl has been registered as a suspicious death case. The body of the Plus 2 student was found hanging. He also said that the CBCID will investigate the student suicide case shortly.