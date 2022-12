திருவண்ணாமலை அண்ணாமலையார் கோவிலில் ஏற்றப்பட்ட பரணி தீபம்.. இன்று மாலை மகாதீபம்.. பலத்த பாதுகாப்பு

English Summary

In the Tiruvannamalai Annamalaiyar temple, at 4 in the morning, Parani Deepam was lit in the sanctum sanctorum to chant Vedic mantras. A large number of devotees, including Minister of Hindu Religious Endowments Shekharbabu, had darshan of Sami. Today at 6 pm, Karthikai Mahadeepam will be lit on the 2,668 feet high mountain. Heavy police security has been provided as lakhs of devotees are expected to participate in this.