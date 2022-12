திருவண்ணாமலை அண்ணாமலையார் கோவிலில் துவங்கிய தேரோட்டம்.. ‛‛அரோகரா’’ கோஷம்.. பக்தர்கள் பரவசம்

English Summary

Today, the 7th day of the Karthika Deepam festival, the Maharatha Chariot started at the Arunasaleshwarar temple in Tiruvannamalai. First, the public pulled the Ganesha Chariot with a rope, chanting Arokhara''. Following this, the procession of Muruga Ther, Annamalai Ther and Chandikeswarar Ther will be held till night.