சாமியார்கள் போர்வையில் கஞ்சா, கள்ளச்சாராயம்.. அதிரடி காட்டிய தி.மலை காவல்துறை.. இனி தப்ப முடியாது

English Summary

The police have taken up the task of issuing identity cards to Sadhus staying at Girivalam in Tiruvannamalai district. The circulation of illegal liquor and drugs including ganja has increased continuously on this road. The police have taken this action following a complaint that some people were involved in criminal activities in the guise of sadhus. Similarly, in many parts of Tamil Nadu, there are demands that the police should give identity cards to sadhus.