கொரோனா பரவல்..ஏழுமலையானை தரிசிக்க வரும் பக்தர்கள் மாஸ்க் அணிவது கட்டாயம்..தேவஸ்தானம் அறிவிப்பு

English Summary

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has advised that all the devotees who come to Tirumala to have darshan of the seven mountain idol must wear a mask. As lakhs of devotees will visit on the occasion of New Year, Vaikunda Ekadasi, it is mandatory for devotees to wear masks to prevent the spread of new type of corona virus, said the Chairman of the Devasthanam Trustees.