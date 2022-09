திருப்பதி ஏழுமலையானுக்கு பிரம்மோற்சவம்..பக்தர்களே ஆன்லைன் முன்பதிவு ரத்து..தேவஸ்தானம் அறிவிப்பு

English Summary

During the Tirupati Brahmotsava festival begins on September 27th 2022 Garudaseva service will be held on October 1st 7 pm to 2 am and food offerings will be distributed from 8 am to 11:30 pm. Speaking at the event to hear the grievances of the devotees, Tirumala-Tirupathi Devasthan Chief Executive Officer A.V. .Dharmareddy said.