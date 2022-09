களத்திர தோஷம், நாக தோஷம் நீக்கும் கருடன்..பிரம்மோற்சவத்தில் மலையப்பனை தரிசித்தால் இத்தனை நன்மைகளா?

English Summary

Garudavahana Seva, the main event of Brahmotsavam at Tirumala, is held on Saturday 1st October. Mahavishnu's vehicle Garuda. The highlight is the rise of Malayappa Swamy in this Garudavaganam. It is believed that there is no rebirth for those who visit Perumal on a chariot. Lakhs of people flock to Tirupati as the Seven Hills will cure Naga dosha and give marriage boons.