திருப்பதி பிரம்மோற்சவம்..பூலோக வைகுண்டமாக மாறிய ஏழுமலையான் கோவில் - என்னென்ன சிறப்பம்சங்கள்

English Summary

Tirupati Brahmotsavam 2022 Venkatajalapati lives on the seven hills of Tirumala and fulfills the wishes of crores of devotees who seek him every day. Brahmotsavam will be held for 9 days in the month of Puratasi for Yeumalayan. These 9 days will be flooded with people. People head, head everywhere. Govinda, Govinda chant echoes all over the hill.