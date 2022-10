இந்தி கத்துக்குறதுல என்ன தப்பு? நீங்க 'பேக்கு'.. அரசு பள்ளி தலைமை ஆசிரியர் பேச்சு.. பெரும் சர்ச்சை

English Summary

Yesterday (October 18) the DMK government passed a resolution in the Legislative Assembly against the Hindi imposition. But BJP MLAs opposed this resolution. In this case, the student organizations had led a protest against the imposition of Hindi. This protest was held in various educational institutions across Tamil Nadu. In this, when the students of Avinasi School were protesting, the Headmaster of the govt school denigrated those who were protesting against trilingualism. A video related to this is now spreading rapidly on social media.