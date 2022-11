ராஜீவ் கொலையில் உண்மை குற்றவாளிகளை எனக்கு தெரியாது.. காட்டிக் கொடுக்கும் பழக்கமும் இல்லை.. நளினி

English Summary

Nalini Speech on Rajiv Gandhi Murder Case (ராஜீவ் காந்தி கொலையில் உண்மை குற்றவாளிகளை எனக்கு தெரியாது: நளினி பேட்டி): "I don't know who are the real culprits in Rajiv Gandhi murder," said Nalini, who released from prison recently and met her husband Murugan at the Trichy Special Camp. The Supreme Court ordered the release of 6 people, including Nalini, who were in jail in the former Prime MinisteR