நாய்க்கு கூட சொத்தில் பங்குண்டு.. ஆனால் ட்ரம்ப்புக்கு இல்லை..முதல் மனைவி இவானா எழுதிய உயில் ரகசியம்

English Summary

Former US President Donald Trump's first wife Ivana passed away last year. Ivana, who died after falling down the stairs at her home, has now revealed the details of her estate and the secret of her will. Accordingly, Ivana has written most of the assets to her 3 children. Apart from this, it has been reported that Ivana, who has written a will worth crores worth of assets in the name of pets and assistants, has not given even a small penny to her ex-husband and former US President Donald Trump.