சீனாவின் பிஎப்7யை விட வேகம்.. அமெரிக்காவை முடக்கும் XBB.1.5 வைரஸ்.. இந்தியா தப்புமா? பரபர எச்சரிக்கை

English Summary

With the spread of the Omicron mutated PF7 virus in China, the question has arisen whether the United States is becoming the next threat. Because Omicron's mutated XBB.1.5 type of coronavirus is currently gaining momentum in the US. This type of virus has also entered India, affecting 40 percent of the total cases reported there. So what is the XBB.1.5 virus? Various important information has been released including whether it will affect India.