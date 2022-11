ஆம் ஆத்மி பற்றி தெரியுமா.. யோகி ஆதித்யநாத் பகீர் குற்றச்சாட்டு.. அனல் பறக்கும் குஜராத்

English Summary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who campaigned for the BJP in Gujarat, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi Chief Minister. He said that Aam Aadmi Party is a terrorist-friendly party, so voters should not tarnish their votes by voting for them. With only four days left for the first phase of elections in the state, both the BJP-Aam Aadmi Party are making accusations at each other.