ஆடிக்கிருத்திகை விழா..திருத்தணியில் கோலாகலம்..தெப்ப உற்சவம் காண குவியும் பக்தர்கள்

English Summary

Aadi Krithikai special: (ஆடி கிருத்திகை சிறப்புகள்) Aadi Krithikai festival at the Tiruthani Murugan temple, the Aadi Krithikai festival is being celebrated in a grand manner today. Tens of thousands of devotees come with Kavadi and pay their respects to Lord Muruga. Theppa Utsavam will be held for 3 days from today to 25th July 2022.