ஆடி கடைசி செவ்வாய்..ஔவையார் நோன்பும் கொழுக்கட்டை படையலும்..என்னென்ன பலன்கள்

English Summary

Aadi Kadaisi Chevvai Avaiyar nonbu: (ஆடி கடைசி செவ்வாய் ஔவையார் நோன்பு)When the month of Aadi falls on a Tuesday, women observe the Ovvai Nonbu and worship in Kolukkatti. Today, the last Tuesday, let us learn about the glory of this time-honored fast. There is a special fasting they call it as Ovvai Nonbu. Kozhukattai made with rice flour and jaggery is a Prasad prepared for this nonbu.