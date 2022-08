அரசு வேலை தரும் ஆவணி ஞாயிறு விரதம்.. மறந்தும் கூட அசைவம் சாப்பிடாதீர்கள்

English Summary

Avani Sunday viratham benefits: (ஆவணி ஞாயிறு விரதம் இருந்தால் கிடைக்கும் பலன்கள்) Get a government job Those who have completed their studies and are waiting for a job can also worship Lord Surya and pour milk on the Nagar statue of Rahu Ketu to get a job on Avani Sunday. Those who are fasting on Avani Sunday tomorrow should not touch non-vegetarian food even if they forget.