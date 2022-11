ஐப்பசி பவுர்ணமி: 1000 கிலோ அன்னம்..700 கிலோ காய்கறிகள்..பிரகதீஸ்வரருக்கு பிரம்மாண்ட அன்னாபிஷேகம்

English Summary

Annabhishekam with 1000 kg of food, 700 kg of vegetables and special decoration of Maha Deeparathan was held in Periyakovil. Devotees stood in long queues to have darshan of Swami. Tens of thousands of devotees witnessed the grand Annabhisheka ceremony held at the world-famous Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple near Jeyangondam.