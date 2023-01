ஆடல்வல்லான் நடராஜரின் ஆருத்ரா தரிசனம்..தமிழ்நாடு முழுவதும் சிவ ஆலயங்களில் கோலாகலம்

English Summary

The Margazhi Thiruvadhirai festival was celebrated in Tamil Nadu. Abhishekam was performed to Natarajar with various kinds of fruits before Arudra darshan. In Madurai, Thanjavur, Courtalam, and other major cities, tens of thousands of devotees who were waiting for the dawn of the Maha Abhishekam in Shiva temples had darshan of Sami.