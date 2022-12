ஆருத்ரா தரிசனம்: மார்கழி திருவாதிரை.. சிதம்பரம் நடராஜர் தாண்டவத்தை தரிசித்தால் இத்தனை நன்மைகளா?

English Summary

Chidambaram Natrajar Temple Aruthra Dharisanam: On Tiruvadhirai Nakshatra day of Margazhi month, Arudra darshan is held in all Siva temples. The star called Tiruvadhirai in Tamil is called Arthra in Sanskrit. This is called Arudra. It is a strange thing to say that the birth star of Lord Shiva who never took birth is Thiruvadhirai. Let's see the benefits of visiting the Thandavam of Nataraja in Margazhi Tiruvadhirai.