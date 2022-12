தங்க அங்கியில் ஜொலிக்கும் ஐயப்பன்..சபரிமலை மண்டல பூஜையில் 40 ஆயிரம் பேருக்கு மட்டுமே அனுமதி

English Summary

Sabarimala mandala Pooja on 27th December. Restrictions have been imposed on devotees to have darshan on Mandala Pooja held in Ayyappan temple. A special Deeparathan will be held at Sabarimala Sannithan on 26th at 6.30 pm for Ayyappan wearing a Thanga Angi Considering the crowd, only 70 thousand devotees will be allowed to have darshan of Sami that evening.