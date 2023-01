ஸ்ரீரங்கம் ரங்கநாதர் கோவிலில் பூபதி திருநாள்..தைத்தேர் திருவிழா முகூர்த்தக்கால் கோலாகலம்

English Summary

Srirangam Renganathaswamy temple Thai car festival 2023: The Tai Therotam known as Bhupati Thirunal is celebrated by the devotees as more important than the famous festival of Srirangam temple, Vaikunda Ekadasi Perundruvizha. This pilgrimage has been going on for ages in Punarbhusam Nakshatra, the star where Lord Rama was born.