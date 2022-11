சகல ஐஸ்வர்யம் தரும் சக்குளத்துக்காவு பகவதி அம்மன்..பெண்களை மதித்தால் செல்வம் பெருகும்!

English Summary

Chakkulathukavu Bhagavathy Temple is believed to be more than 3000 years old. Chakkulathukavu Pongala festival this year begins on December 7th 2022. The goddess vows that wherever women are worshipped, all riches will abound. It is believed that angels are happy where women are respected. Nari Pooja is performed at Bhagwati Amman temple in Chakkulatukkau to consider women as full of power.