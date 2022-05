சிதம்பர ரகசியம்...நடராஜர் ஆலயத்தின் பஞ்சசபைகள் - கனகசபைக்கு இத்தனை சிறப்புகளா?

English Summary

Chidambaram Natarajar Temple pancha sabha: (சிதம்பரம் நடராஜர் கோவில் பஞ்சசபை) Chidambaram Natarajar Temple has various specialties. There are 5 councils in Chidambaram level namely Chitsabai, Kanakasabai, Natanasabai, Devasabai and Rajasabai. You can see the special features of the Panchasabas and the importance of the Kanakasabai which is a golden power.