தீராத நோய்களும் திசை தெரியாமல் போகும்..இந்த பரிகாரத்தை செய்தால்..ஆரோக்கியம் தேடி வரும்

English Summary

Theeratha noi theerum parikaram in tamil:( தீராத நோய் தீர்க்கும் எளிய பரிகாரம்) Many people would rather live a healthy, happy and peaceful life than living as a millionaire with diseases. That is why our forefathers have said that a disease free life is wealth without loss. A peaceful man is one who does not have runam, disease or enemy. We can do some spiritual remedies to get rid of diseases.